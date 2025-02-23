Bills' GM Brandon Beane should give up whatever it takes for Micah Parsons
The NFL offseason is well underway with star players like Myles Garrett and Cooper Kupp requesting trades.
One defensive difference-maker who is the subject of trade rumors is Dallas Cowboys' edge rusher Micah Parsons and Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane should be all over it.
The Cowboys have yet to start contract negotiations for an extension with Parsons, according to Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins. Parsons has one more year on his rookie deal, Dallas, as he is set to make $24 million this upcoming season.
If a deal can’t be reached before training camp, there is a chance that Parsons will sit out until he gets a new one. That might leave the door open for the Cowboys to consider trading him and for the Bills to swoop in and get him.
Buffalo has assets to ship to Dallas to acquire Parsons as the Bills need to secure their edge position for the future. Cover 1 analyst Greg Tompsett suggested the Bills trade Cook to the Cowboys, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and a first-round pick for Parsons.
Cook is also looking to get a contract extension from the Bills. The Bills could hesitate to pay Cook since he is asking for about $15 million a year. Dallas is losing their 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle, who is entering free agency and will be in high demand.
Since Jason Witten's departure, the Cowboys have not had the production they wanted at tight end. Jake Ferguson was the top tight end last year with 494 receiving yards. Kincaid put up similar numbers this past season with 448 yards and two scores, but the Bills could still have a number-one caliber tight end in Dawson Knox taking over.
The Bills are close to being in the Super Bowl, so a first-round pick would not have the type of impact Parsons could have. Since 2021, Parsons has been fifth in the NFL in sacks with 52.5.
Dallas is on the verge of rebuilding, while the Bills have a win-now mentality. With both teams going in opposite directions, it’s time for Buffalo to make a bold move that will get the team over the hump in the AFC.
