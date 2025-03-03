Buffalo Bills monitoring DK Metcalf as a potential trade target
With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the countdown to the new season has begun, and the rumor mill is already in overdrive. Once again, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is a name swirling in trade speculation, just as he was throughout the 2024 offseason.
As the 2025 season looms, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly among the teams keeping tabs on him if he becomes available.
The Bills, still hunting for receiver help, made a splash last year with a deadline trade for Amari Cooper, but with Cooper hitting free agency and unlikely to return, a gap remains in their lineup. According to Seattle reporter Corbin K. Smith, Metcalf is squarely on Buffalo’s radar. They’re not alone, though—Smith notes the Kansas City Chiefs are also in the mix, monitoring the situation closely.
Metcalf was the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and developed into one of the top deep threats in the league. In six seasons, he has 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Ahead of the 2022 campaign, Metcalf signed a three-year deal worth $72 million. He enters the final year of that contract and carries a cap hit of just under $32 million. Seattle might prefer securing some premium draft capital rather than paying him a new deal.
Buffalo doesn't currently have the cap space to make the trade work but Metcalf is the type of game-changer they need to get past the AFC Championship Game. If they can clear space through restructures — and prevent K.C. from landing Metcalf — they have to explore such a move.
