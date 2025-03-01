Bills' GM Brandon Beane hints another 'Stefon Diggs' type move is possible
Can Buffalo Bills' general manager do it again? This time, on the defensive side of the ball?
Throughout 2019, there were rumblings that Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Stefon Diggs wanted out. In March 2020, Bills' GM Brandon Beane acquired the Pro Bowler in exchange for a first-round draft choice and Diggs proceeded to produce four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season wearing a Buffalo uniform.
"There was rumors about Stef wanting out before we actually moved on it, even a year prior," said Beane while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show during NFL Combine Week.
Although Beane was apparently locked in on the Diggs drama back in 2019, he claimed to not have any knowledge about the current rumors/reports surrounding Cleveland Browns' All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett and the player's demands for a trade.
"No, I haven't heard that," said Beane grinning when McAfee brought the topic up for discussion.
As far as whether or not Garrett and the Browns are destined for a breakup, Beane offered some insight from his experience during the Diggs process.
RELATED: Brandon Beane boasts Bills have 'one of the best' NFL assistant coaches
"Sometimes there's some truth to it. Sometimes there's no truth to it. I think you start with the player himself and/or his representatives and you just have truthful conversations on where both sides are at. Sometimes, you may have to agree to disagree on that circumstance," said Beane. "In this [GM] role, you have to do what's best for your club. Is it time to break it off now? Is it you know what, we're gonna do it for another year, like we did Stef, and break it off later. [Garrett's] situation, I couldn't tell you what the facts are other than some of the stuff you read."
The sense amongst the talking heads when it comes to Garrett is that the Browns will be forced to reluctantly trade the six-time All-Pro to a contender, and the Bills are certainly a contender on multiple fronts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —