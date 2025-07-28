Bills' starting defensive tackle named training camp trade candidate
Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle DaQuan Jones was named a training camp trade candidate by PFF's Bradley Locker, who compiled a list of 15 players that teams might look to move on from.
Locker writes, "Even after making the AFC Championship yet again, the Bills retooled a defensive line that ranked 27th in team PFF run-defense grade. Jones didn't help matters in that department."
The 'retooling' that Locker refers to includes the signing of veterans Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency, and drafting TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those six new names, along with second year players DeWayne Carter and Javon Solomon, means Buffalo's defensive line will be reliant on players learning the defensive scheme and adjusting quickly.
Jones' play has declined since his time as one of the most underrated one-tech defensive tackles in the league. Locker continues, "After dominating with an 82.9 PFF overall grade in 2023, Jones took a step back last year. The 33-year-old registered just a 53.4 PFF run-defense grade with a dismal 24.2% missed tackle rate - the 14th highest among any defender to play 600 or more snaps."
The defensive tackle played 629 combined regular and postseason snaps for the Bills, recording three sacks, 26 pressures, and 14 defensive stops.
Other players featured on Locker's list include Trey Hendrickson, Terry McLaurin, and Micah Parsons.
According to Spotrac, the Bills can save $5.5 million by cutting Jones and $7.75 million for trading him, making either a viable option for GM Brandon Beane.
Locker concludes, "With Jones having only one year left on his contract, the Bills may infuse youthful energy right away along a position group that needs it."
