NFL sack leader now a possible trade target for Bills
One superstar edge rusher was taken off the board this week for the Buffalo Bills to pursue. But just a day later, another now appears to be available on the market.
One day after Maxx Crosby’s massive extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adam Schefter announced Thursday that Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson was granted permission to seek a trade partner this offseason.
While Crosby and Myles Garrett have been big names linked to the Bills on the trade market, Hendrickson appears to be an even more likely trade candidate with Thursday’s news. Coming off a career-best and league-leading 17.5 sacks in 2024, many teams should be reaching out to the Bengals for the 30-year-old’s services.
A player like Hendrickson coming to Buffalo could be massive. Especially for a defensive unit that only posted 39 sacks in 2024.
A late bloomer in his career, Hendrickson never recorded more than 46 percent of defensive snaps during his first three seasons in the NFL as a Saint. His last year in New Orleans was his big break, though, as he posted 13.5 sacks during the 2020 season.
He would then go on to join the Bengals, making an immediate impact with 14 sacks and helping Cincy make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.
Hendrickson has become one of the best edge defenders in the game since joining the Bengals. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections, earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2024, posted double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons with the team, and has totaled 35 sacks over the last two years (most in the NFL).
Over the last five seasons, Hendrickson has 202 pressures and 70.5 sacks.
And again, even at age 30, Hendrickson may have less wear on his body considering his usage early in his career. With that in mind, the Bills should be one of the top teams vying for a deal for him, especially with the expected cut of Von Miller.
