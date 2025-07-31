Bills' fans are having a blast with rookie becoming a training camp darling
The Buffalo Bills have a new darling at training camp this year amid the team's injury issues at wide receiver.
The Bills have seen more injuries than we can count at this point, although thankfully none of them have been serious. The wide receiver position has been hit particularly hard, with guys like Curtis Samuel, Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers and rookie Kaden Prather all missing time.
That has created quite the opportunity for undrafted free-agent wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, who is seeing reps with the first-team offense as Buffalo's wounded heal.
Gosnell made the most of his opportunity on Tuesday, when he reeled in a 50-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Josh Allen.
In the days since, Gosnell has become a folk hero among Bills fans, leading to some great posts on X and even Gosnell fan accounts.
"Stephen Gosnell plays football today," one fan wrote.
"Sorry, defenses," another fan said. "Stephen Gosnell has arrived."
"WR Stephen Gosnell is going to be a thing this preseason," Locked On Bills host Joe Marino wrote.
Gosnell started his collegiate career at North Carolina, where he spent two years and caught just two passes for 11 yards.
He then transferred to Virginia Tech, where he saw his yardage totals increase each year, culminating with 506 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
Gosnell faces an uphill climb in making the roster, with guys like Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore and Curtis Samuel all figuring to be locks, which leaves one or potentially two spots up for grabs.
However, if he can continue to impress as he has recently, Gosnell definitely earn a spot on the practice squad out of camp.
Gosnell should get his first NFL game action on Saturday, Aug. 9, when the Bills take on the New York Giants in Preseason Week 1.
