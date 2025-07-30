Josh Allen's improved arsenal another reason why overlooking Bills is risky business
The Buffalo Bills are be a popular team to pick as a Super Bowl favorite, but there are still those who don't believe they have enough to get over the hump.
This was a remarkably busy offseason for Buffalo, with significant work done on the defensive line and the securing of franchise quarterback Josh Allen along with key other players, on long-term contract extensions.
They also added new talent, seemingly better psoitioning the offense for a strong 2025 campaign.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay wrote why each NFL team shouldn't be overlooked in 2025. For the Bills, it was simple with the offensive weapons around Allen to push this team to finally take home that elusive Lombardi Trophy.
"Josh Allen carried the Bills to yet another AFC East title last year, earning his first NFL MVP award in the process. With Allen cashing in with a six-year extension worth $330 million at the start of the offseason, expectations are now sky-high for the quarterback to finally bring this organization back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 32 years. He will have more weapons to work with this time around, with free-agent additions Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore rounding out a receiving corps that was quite thin in 2024."
Despite all the chatter about the Bills' lack of weapons last year, the "everybody eats" mantra paid off for the defending AFC East champions. The offense finished second in points per game, with 30.9, and also ranked 10th in total yards, averaging 359.1 per contest.
Most of the key starters from last year's offense are back, outside of wide receivers Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper. In exchange, Allen has Palmer throw it to now, who is a deep threat for this offense.
Buffalo's offense is well-equipped with everything it needs to make another deep playoff run. It's now just a matter of it being enough for them to win the Super Bowl.
