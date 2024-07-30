Bills fourth-round rookie shows maturity amidst training camp fumbling woes
Ray Davis seemingly has the ability and the opportunity to be a significant contributor to the Buffalo Bills offense as a rookie.
The well-traveled fourth-round running back, who rushed for 1,000+ yards for three different Division I college programs, finds himself in a training camp competition for primary backup duties behind Bills RB1 James Cook. Over the first six practices, Davis has lacked ball security at times.
"Fumbles is a big thing," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady when asked about Davis on Tuesday. "His demeanor; he's as mature as they come. He understands how important the football is and putting those on the ground obviously impacted him."
Although disappointed by the fumbling, Brady highlighted Davis's reaction to the miscues.
"What I liked, I talked last time about how when guys make mistakes you can tell how your team is by how they respond. You watch him and he's able to move onto the next play," said Brady. "I think a lot of guys, especially young guys, have a tendency when they make a mistake, they let mistakes breed mistakes and it kind of bleeds into the next plays. He's able to take a deep breath, and obviously be frustrated, but, alright, this next opportunity is another one. I've liked how he's played and practiced."
RELATED: Brandon Beane Never Forgets Time RB Ray Davis 'Levels This Dude'
Davis projects as a dangerous dual threat out of the Bills backfield. He averaged nearly 10.0 yards per reception and led Kentucky with seven touchdown catches last year. Meanwhile, fumbling was not a problem for Davis in 2023. He fumbled twice, losing neither, over 232 touches.
Davis is in a position battle that also features veteran Ty Johnson and undrafted rookie Frank Gore Jr.
