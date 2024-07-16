Bills' Rookie RB projects as ideal late-round fantasy football draft target
The Buffalo Bills could be banking on a rookie at a key backup position this season.
The RB2 role is up for grabs fourth-round running back Ray Davis is most certainly in the mix. With Ty Johnson being the only other remaining running back to have carried the ball for the Bills last year alongside James Cook, Davis figures to get touches in some capacity as a newcomer.
The fact that Davis will likely have a role on an offense led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen has seemingly influenced Sports Illustrated fantasy football analyst Michael Fabiano to list him amongst late-round draft targets to prioritize.
Tabbing 10 "first-year players worth a late-round look who might ultimately outplay their average draft position (ADP)," Fabiano featured four running backs including Davis, who projects as the No. 167 overall pick on average. Arizona Cardinals' running back Trey Benson topped the list with a 107 ADP.
From SI's 10 Rookies to Target in the Late Rounds of 2024 Fantasy Drafts:
"Ray Davis, RB, Bills (ADP – 167): I think James Cook can have a real breakout season in 2024, especially after we saw his usage increase last year once Joe Brady took over as the offensive coordinator. If Cook should suffer an unfortunate injury, however, Davis could be in line to see an increase in touches playing alongside Ty Johnson." — Michael Fabiano
Davis was unavailable to practice during June minicamp, but should be ready to go for training camp later this month in Rochester.
The well-traveled Davis eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark at three different school — Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Closing out his collegiate career in Lexington, the multi-dimensional running back led the Wildcats with seven touchdown receptions in 2023. He averaged nearly 10.0 yards per catch for UK.
As the Bills' RB2 last year, free agent Latavius Murray totaled 79 carries and 22 receiving targets.
