Bills' rookie getting golden opportunity after Maxwell Hairston injury
The Buffalo Bills have been hit by the injury bug early on in training camp, with the most notable injury being rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Hairston sustained a knee injury at practice this week, and after it was initially feared he had suffered a significant injury, it turns out Hairston suffered a LCL sprain instead that will force him to miss a few weeks.
On Thursday, Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich revealed that in the wake of Hairston's injury, fellow rookie cornerback Dorian Strong will receive more reps.
"I've said it before, we don't flinch," Babich said of Hairston's injury. "Next man up. Next man slides right up. For instance, Dorian's going to have to get more reps... that's what it is."
Drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in April, Strong played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he notched seven interceptions and 28 passes defensed in five years.
In 2024, Strong had two picks and six passes defensed while also adding 32 combined tackles and one fumble recovery. He was voted third-team All-ACC in 2023.
“I’ve been overlooked my whole life,” Strong said in June. “It’s never shaped me because I know what I got. I know who I am as a person and what I bring to the table. So when the time comes to compete, I’m going to compete and show up every time.”
Prior to his injury, Hairston was locked in a battle for the starting job opposite Christian Benford with veteran Tre'Davious White, who returned to Buffalo in free agency this offseason.
Strong is highly unlikely to crack that battle, but increased reps will afford him a better chance to show his stuff and make the roster out of training camp.
Even if he doesn't make the cut, Strong has a good shot to end up on the practice squad.
