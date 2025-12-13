Maxwell Hairston 'preparing like I am starting' for Bills Week 15 game vs. Patriots

Christian Benford’s status for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots remains in question.

But whether or not he can suit up and play on Sunday afternoon, his potential replacement, Maxwell Hairston, has been preparing as if he is going to start.

Ready for his role

The rookie cornerback spoke with the media following Friday’s practice at One Bills Drive, explaining his thought process days before he may face the most significant moment of his young career.

“Even when I know I'm not going to start, I'm going to prepare like I am starting just in case,” said Hairston. “And this is just one of those just in case moments where you've got to be ready when your name's called.”

Benford popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant before he missed Friday’s session altogether. He was seen in a soft medical boot on Thursday before ditching it while walking about the team’s practice facility on Friday, albeit with a noticeable limp.

It will be interesting to see if the Bills’ top cornerback is able to play in a critical contest and, if he cannot, if Hairston is ready to step up to the plate against one of the league’s most productive passing games. With that said, the first-year pro won’t be lacking confidence if his number is called.

“I'm very excited,” he asserted. “Another one of those games that, you know, it's the games you want to be a part of coming to a team like the Bills. You look forward to these division games and look forward to opportunities to go out there and showcase the skills.”

Last time around

Hairston previously started the Bills’ Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to Benford being listed out with a groin injury. He struggled a bit during the first start of his career, allowing four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown while being targeted six times. He also came away with an interception, but his performance as a whole left a bit to be desired.

Nevertheless, four games have passed since Hairston was thrust into a starting role for the first time, and the hope is that he has gained much-needed experience to better prepare himself for the next time he finds himself in a big spot.

The Bills will need Hairston to perform well on Sunday, regardless of whether he begins the game as a starter or not. Drake Maye passed for 273 yards, 146 of which went to Stefon Diggs during the two teams' previous meeting. The New England quarterback-wide receiver combo has been as consistent as they come throughout the season, and Buffalo must bring all hands on deck to defend against their opponents’ aerial attack this week.

“Obviously want what's best for CB,” Hairston added. “But just looking at it as, you know, got to come fill in and and do what I got to do. Do my job, play fast, and just go out there and play as a team.”

