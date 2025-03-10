Phil Mickelson publicly comments about Bills' ‘respect’ for Josh Allen
When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was selected with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 draft, many fans and media laughed at the Bills' front office. Allen was an incredibly polarizing prospect coming out of Wyoming. He was deemed too raw, too erratic and couldn't hit the broad side of a barn.
All of Bills Mafia has heard the quote by now, "If Josh Allen succeeds, the Bills will have outsmarted basically all regular humans and the entirety of math itself." It's safe to say that Allen has succeeded. He concluded the 2024 season with his first career league MVP and just signed a new record-breaking deal that includes $250 million in guaranteed money, the most guaranteed money in NFL history.
PGA legend Phil Mickelson posted a message on X, "Congrats to one of the best in the game. It’s so cool to be appreciated and respected the way the Bills do with Josh."
Allen's new deal is for six years, worth $330 million, with an average annual value of $55. While this is life-changing money for the average human, it stacks up favorably against other quarterbacks in the league as a team-friendly deal. Brandon Beane was smart to make this deal now. With quarterback salaries rising astronomically, Allen's new deal will look like a steal in a few years.
The last 12 months have certainly been good to Allen, and only a Super Bowl could have made it better. No one knows what the future holds for the Bills as they head towards free agency, but one thing is clear. The Bills locked up Allen through the 2030 season, which means the Bills will remain Super Bowl contenders for at least the next six years.
