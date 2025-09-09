Buffalo Bills cut ties with Brad Robbins in favor of punter who looks like Bill Burr
The Buffalo Bills are reportedly cutting ties with punter Brad Robbins and are signing his replacement.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Bills are waiving Brad Robbins after his rough 2025 debut on Sunday night and is headed to waivers.
The Bills are going to replace him with former Pittsburgh Steelers' punter, Cameron Johnston, Pelissero adds.
Robbins tallied four punts in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens but averaged just 39.5 yards per punt, which clearly wasn't good enough.
According to Pro Football Focus, Robbins registered a punt grade of 51.2, which ranked as the worst among all punters in the NFL in Week 1.
Johnston spent the 2024 campaign with the Steelers but saw his season cut short due to a knee injury. He returned to Pittsburgh this year but lost out on the punter competition against Corliss Waitman.
In his last full season in 2023, Johnston averaged 47.7 yards per punt. Over his career, Johnston has averaged 47.3 yards per attempt.
Perhaps the best part about Johnston other than his punting prowess is the fact that he looks like comedian Bill Burr.
This is just the latest shuffling the Bills have done with specialists.
The team had to place starting kicker Tyler Bass on injured reserve to start the season and replaced him with 41-year-old kicker Matt Prater.
Prater was the hero of Week 1, though, as he nailed a 32-yard game-winner to cap off a miraculous comeback against the Ravens. Robbins was the holder for that.
