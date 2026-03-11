The Buffalo Bills' Most Underrated Move of NFL Free Agency So Far

The Buffalo Bills have made a few under-the-radar moves to begin NFL free agency that should help the team continue its pursuit of a Super Bowl appearance in 2026.

Among their handful of dealings, the Bills’ most underrated early free-agent maneuver was re-signing Mitch Wishnowsky, who has stopped what had been a revolving door at the position. The Australian-style punter was Buffalo’s third option a year ago, but after a solid season, he is back to lock down an important role on special teams.

Time in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wishnowsky’s deal is for one year, as he will continue as the team’s starter after joining the Bills before Week 5 of last season. The seven-year veteran replaced former Buffalo punter Cameron Johnston, who sustained a leg injury in Week 4, landing him on Injured Reserve. The Bills also used a third punter in a starting role a season ago, as Brad Robbins began the year as the team’s punter before he was released after just one regular-season game with the team.

Wishnowsky’s stats were serviceable for the Bills, as he finished 14th in net punting average (41.9) and landed 18 of his 38 punts inside the 20-yard line while recording just three touchbacks. He also served as the team’s kickoff specialist during Buffalo’s Week 18 win over the New York Jets, when starting kicker Matt Prater was out due to injury.

The 34-year-old punter was the team’s holder in ’25, and he will now have to do so while working through some unfamiliarity, as Tyler Bass is set to return from injury and reclaim his position as the team’s starting kicker. Prater finished last season with a field goal conversion rate of 90% while converting 93.9% of his extra-point attempts.

A good year

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball downfield during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All in all, it was a solid season for Wishnowsky in Buffalo after the team had cycled through several players at the position, and now they have gained some stability as they enter a critical upcoming campaign. An additional benefit of the signing is that Wishnowsky will play for the veteran minimum in 2026, according to The Buffalo News, which will aid Buffalo’s tenuous salary-cap situation.

Early Wednesday, quarterback Josh Allen agreed to restructure his contract, which cleared $12 million in cap space. The Bills previously triggered other maneuvers to help them get under the cap. Still, they may have more moves to make before they’re able to add any more players of significance after the official start of NFL free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m.