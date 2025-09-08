Josh Allen met unlikeliest Bills' hero only two days before wild win over Ravens
From drawing up practice plans for his son's youth team out in Arizona to kicking the game-wining field goal at the gun 96 hours later in Orchard Park — what whirlwind it's been for Buffalo Bills' substitute kicker Matt Prater.
"I'm still on cloud nine. It was just such a fun experience and awesome to just be a part of it," said Prater on late Sunday night after a 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Prater, who had not kicked in a game since Week 4 last season with the Arizona Cardinals, was summoned earlier this past week when it became apparent that Tyler Bass wouldn't be ready for the season opener due to ongoing soreness in the left hip/groin area.
The Bills flew the 41-year-old Prater out on a redeye flight that landed in Buffalo Thursday morning. Four days later, he became the oldest player to take the field in franchise history.
"[The plane landed] six-thirty or seven in the morning, straight to physicals, then to the facility," said Prater.
It wasn't until the next day when the 19-year NFL veteran physically met Bills' MVP quarterback Josh Allen.
"Honestly, I met him in the locker room two days ago. He showed me a video of his son playing quarterback. That's how we met," said Allen after totaling 424 yards and four touchdown in the win.
Prater, who has made 410 career field goals as a big leaguer, added more context to the initial meeting with Allen, and how improbable it seemed only one week earlier.
“My son plays quarterback. I actually am an assistant coach for his team back in Arizona, and that's actually what I was doing when I got the phone call, was writing practice out for the kids," said Prater, who has since vacated the practice planning responsibilities.
Now, he's focused on doing anything he can to help the Bills 255 games into his NFL career.
"Today, before the game, he comes up to me, you know, in the locker room," said Allen. "Before he even takes the field, he just said, hey, 'I promise you I'm going to give you everything I got tonight.' It's a guy that's been around the league for a long time, and I'm just thankful he's here for us."
