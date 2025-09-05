'Soreness' not enough to stop Bills' top breakout candidate from facing Ravens
The excitement had been building all offseason around Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman.
By all accounts, from spring through summer, the 2024 second-round draft pick was taking all of the necessary measures to set up for a Year 2 breakout after slumping down the stretch as a rookie.
The optimism, however, was tempered a bit this week as Coleman unexpectedly landed on the injury report with a groin issue. With the September 7 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens looming, the second-year pro practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Friday, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott shed some light on the situation surrounding the wide receiver, who apparently experienced a similar groin soreness earlier in the summer.
RELATED: Bills' WR corps features ultimate fantasy football sleeper poised for breakout
"Soreness, as a I recollect, back to training camp, and different phases of training camp," said McDermott. "It was more soreness then, and it seems to be just a little bit of a flare up right now, so we'll see where that goes today."
When Friday's injury report emerged, the doubt was lifted. Coleman was listed as a full participant for the first time this week and carried no designation ahead of the game. While addressing reporters in a post-practice media scrum in Orchard Park, he displayed no concern over his availability for Sunday Night Football.
RELATED: Josh Allen hints Bills' second-year 'stud' WR will show 'why I wanted him'
"Pretty much something I couldn't control, but just trying to stay on top of it with treatment and staying in the training room, so I feel my best to go out there and compete," said Coleman.
A follow-up posed the question of, "So, you're not worried at all about playing on Sunday?
Coleman shook his head, divulging an audible "nah."
The 6-foot-4 Coleman averaged 19.2 yards per reception in 2024. His production never recovered after a Week 9 wrist injury sidelined the rookie for four games
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —