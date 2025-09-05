Bills Central

'Soreness' not enough to stop Bills' top breakout candidate from facing Ravens

The Buffalo Bills' second-year wide receiver appears in the clear for Sunday Night Football after an injury issue re-emerged this week.

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs a pass route before a game against the New York Giants
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs a pass route before a game against the New York Giants / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The excitement had been building all offseason around Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman.

By all accounts, from spring through summer, the 2024 second-round draft pick was taking all of the necessary measures to set up for a Year 2 breakout after slumping down the stretch as a rookie.

The optimism, however, was tempered a bit this week as Coleman unexpectedly landed on the injury report with a groin issue. With the September 7 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens looming, the second-year pro practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott shed some light on the situation surrounding the wide receiver, who apparently experienced a similar groin soreness earlier in the summer.

"Soreness, as a I recollect, back to training camp, and different phases of training camp," said McDermott. "It was more soreness then, and it seems to be just a little bit of a flare up right now, so we'll see where that goes today."

Keon Coleman TD
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) and New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

When Friday's injury report emerged, the doubt was lifted. Coleman was listed as a full participant for the first time this week and carried no designation ahead of the game. While addressing reporters in a post-practice media scrum in Orchard Park, he displayed no concern over his availability for Sunday Night Football.

"Pretty much something I couldn't control, but just trying to stay on top of it with treatment and staying in the training room, so I feel my best to go out there and compete," said Coleman.

A follow-up posed the question of, "So, you're not worried at all about playing on Sunday?

Coleman shook his head, divulging an audible "nah."

The 6-foot-4 Coleman averaged 19.2 yards per reception in 2024. His production never recovered after a Week 9 wrist injury sidelined the rookie for four games

Keon Coleman ATC
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Published
