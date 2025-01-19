Bills' roster moves good sign for RB Ray Davis availability vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills have selected two offensive practice squad players to elevate for Sunday's divisional round playoff game, and neither is a running back.
The Bills called up wide receiver Jalen Virgil and interior offensive lineman Will Clapp on Saturday, making the two players available for the January 19 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The selections may signal RB2 Ray Davis's availability on Sunday.
As of Friday, Davis remained in concussion protocol and he was listed as questionable on the injury report. If the Bills thought there was a real possibility that the rookie would be unavailable, one would think they would've elevated running back Frank Gore Jr. as an insurance policy. Davis, James Cook and Ty Johnson are the only running backs on Buffalo's 53-man roster.
Last week, the Bills elevated Virgil and safety Kareem Jackson for the wild-card round, but both players were gameday inactives.
Virgil, who spent time on the active roster, made seven regular season appearances for the Bills. He is still waiting for his first target as a receiver.
Clapp last appeared in the regular season finale against the New England Patriots, starting at right guard and playing all 67 snaps. With utility man Alec Anderson cleared from a calf issue, Clapp will likely land amongst the gameday inactives.
Meanwhile, the Ravens elevated wide receiver Anthony Miller and defensive tackle Josh Tupou. With Zay Flowers listed as doubtful, Miller has a chance to be active against Buffalo.
The Bills and the Ravens will kick off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday in Orchard Park.
