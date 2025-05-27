'Face of our organization' makes Bills his top priority as OTAs practices begin
Quarterback Josh Allen appears as committed to the Buffalo Bills as ever.
Fresh off his 29th birthday, the reigning NFL MVP is reportedly getting married on Saturday, but amidst the lifetime milestones, he's present and accounted for as the Bills kick off voluntary OTAs Phase 3 practice in Orchard Park.
"Josh is here," said McDermott. "I think it says everything. He is the face of our organization. He's the leader of our team. When he's here, like anything else as a leader, it speaks and it holds a tremendous amount of weight."
Allen, who signed a new six-year, $330 million contract earlier this offseason, was also present when Phase 1 opened back in April. Despite his MVP status and Hollywood actress fiancée, the decorated field general appears to remain on the same wavelength as his teammates.
As for any details on Allen's upcoming wedding to silver screen star Hailee Steinfeld, which is rumored to be set for May 31, McDermott's lips were sealed.
"I'm not gonna get into any of that. Good try on that. He is as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is," said McDermott.
Allen and the Bills accounted for near-perfect attendance on Tuesday in Orchard Park. According to McDermott, all but one player —James Cook— were in the building for voluntary activities.
The Bills are holding OTAs practices this week (May 27-29) and next week (June 2, 3 & 5) followed by mandatory veteran minicamp June 10-12.
