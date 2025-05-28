Latest Stefon Diggs antics show why Bills made right decision in 2024
He's at it again, but, thankfully, it's no longer the Buffalo Bills' problem.
Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is back to creating offseason distractions. This time, through a viral social media video.
While the New England Patriots are holding voluntary OTAs, their prominent free-agent addition is making headlines not for football, but for partying with multiple scantily-clad women on what appears to be a yacht.
In a 28-second clip making the rounds on multiple social media platforms, Diggs is seen speaking to three women as a Ja Rule song blares in the background.
The 31-year-old wide receiver seemingly twice asks one of the woman "what's my name?" Next, Diggs pulls out a plastic ziplock that contains pink substance that appears powdery in nature.
There is also a second video clip, only six seconds in length, that shows women twerking while Diggs waves a shirt in the air.
“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field.” said head coach Mike Vrabel while addressing reporters at Patriots' OTAs. "The message will be the same for all our players that we're trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club. I talk to our players every single day. The ones that are here and the ones that aren't."
Diggs falls into the category of "ones that aren't," as he was not seen at the voluntary OTAs practice on Wednesday. The six-time 1,000-yard receiver, who is recovering from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign, was reportedly present at last week's open session.
There's nothing wrong with Diggs living life to the fullest, enjoying recreational activities, but it doesn't need to be documented on video and the timing is questionable for a player who should be focused on fitting in with a new team.
RELATED: Forgotten receiver proves Bills' Josh Allen doesn't need Stefon Diggs
It's the type of future distraction that the Bills prevented by trading Diggs away to the Houston Texans last March. They certainly didn't miss his cryptic social media posts and unnecessary sideline theatrics. Meanwhile, Buffalo's MVP quarterback is in the building for voluntary team activities only days ahead of his rumored wedding.
Prior to his four years in Buffalo, Diggs essentially tweeted his way out of Minnesota, and it appears not much has changed since.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —