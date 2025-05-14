Mississippi State transfer WR tabbed as top Bills' UDFA to watch
PFF's Ben Cooper named one UDFA to watch for all 32 teams, highlighting Mississippi State wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi as the Buffalo Bills' hidden gem.
Cooper writes, "Much has been made of the Bills' wide receiver room, which lacks star power for quarterback Josh Allen to lean on. There always seems to be room for someone unexpected to step up, whether it be a younger receiver or a veteran. Akharaiyi has the skillset to do so in 2025."
"He didn't excel in his lone season at Mississippi State, averaging just 1.51 yards per route run, but his career body of work shows he's capable of producing. He was one of only 47 FBS receivers in 2023 to top 1,000 receiving yards, and his 3.8% drop rate in 2024 was a marked improvement over his 12%-plus clips in 2022 and 2023."
"In addition to Akharaiyi, box defenders Keonta Jenkins and Wande Owens have the opportunities to make an impact after each earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in coverage, run defense, and tackling this past season."
Akharaiyi is a 6-foot-1, 200 pound receiver that earned All-Conference USA First Team honors in 2023 at UTEP, when he produced 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 receptions. His 2024 production with the Bulldogs saw a drastic dip, recording just 25 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report, "Well-built, speed-deficient receiver who might need to bump inside as a possession slot to have a fighting chance as a pro. Akharaiyi had only one season of impressive FBS production and that came at UTEP in 2023. He lacks the suddenness to consistently separate underneath and won't outrace NFL cornerbacks down the field. He needs to keep making strides as a route-runner and win contested catches at a higher rate to become a functional NFL target."
Other UDFA's highlighted on PFF's list included WR Nick Nash for the Falcons, RB Raheim Sanders for the Chargers, and DE Jarey Ivey for the Seahawks.
