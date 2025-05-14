Bills Central

Mississippi State transfer WR tabbed as top Bills' UDFA to watch

The Mississippi State product, who was previously a star at UTEP, could unexpectedly step into a productive role in 2025

Colin Richey

Sep 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (1) runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter
Sep 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (1) runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
PFF's Ben Cooper named one UDFA to watch for all 32 teams, highlighting Mississippi State wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi as the Buffalo Bills' hidden gem.

Cooper writes, "Much has been made of the Bills' wide receiver room, which lacks star power for quarterback Josh Allen to lean on. There always seems to be room for someone unexpected to step up, whether it be a younger receiver or a veteran. Akharaiyi has the skillset to do so in 2025."

"He didn't excel in his lone season at Mississippi State, averaging just 1.51 yards per route run, but his career body of work shows he's capable of producing. He was one of only 47 FBS receivers in 2023 to top 1,000 receiving yards, and his 3.8% drop rate in 2024 was a marked improvement over his 12%-plus clips in 2022 and 2023."

"In addition to Akharaiyi, box defenders Keonta Jenkins and Wande Owens have the opportunities to make an impact after each earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in coverage, run defense, and tackling this past season."

Kelly Akharaiyi
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (1) catches a touchdown pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second quarter / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Akharaiyi is a 6-foot-1, 200 pound receiver that earned All-Conference USA First Team honors in 2023 at UTEP, when he produced 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 receptions. His 2024 production with the Bulldogs saw a drastic dip, recording just 25 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report, "Well-built, speed-deficient receiver who might need to bump inside as a possession slot to have a fighting chance as a pro. Akharaiyi had only one season of impressive FBS production and that came at UTEP in 2023. He lacks the suddenness to consistently separate underneath and won't outrace NFL cornerbacks down the field. He needs to keep making strides as a route-runner and win contested catches at a higher rate to become a functional NFL target."

Other UDFA's highlighted on PFF's list included WR Nick Nash for the Falcons, RB Raheim Sanders for the Chargers, and DE Jarey Ivey for the Seahawks.

Kelly Akharaiyi
Sep 9, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; University of Texas El Paso Miners wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (4) is chased down by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Garnett Hollis, Jr. (2) and defensive back Rod Heard II (24) in the first half / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Published
Colin Richey
COLIN RICHEY

Colin Richey is a die-hard Buffalo sports fan. He contributes weekly game recaps for BuffaloFAMBase.com during Bills season, and can be found on ESPN+ calling Canisius sporting events from the broadcast booth. You can find him on Twitter/X at @whatthef00tball

