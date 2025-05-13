Latest development suggests Bills unlikely to reunite with 'perfect fit in SF'
It's arguably a better fit for both the team and the player.
Former Buffalo Bills starting wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars only one season into a three-year contract, has made a free-agent visit to the San Francisco 49ers. Citing an undisclosed source, Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported the arrangement on Monday afternoon.
"Davis is recovering from an injury he dealt with this past season, but is expected to be fully healthy for the 2025 campaign," notes Schultz in an X post.
When the Jaguars parted ways with Davis, there was natural speculation that the Bills' 2020 fourth-round pick could return to the team that drafted him. Buffalo has a wide receiver spot up for grabs this offseason, but signed former New York Jets' second-round pick Elijah Moore only days earlier.
It's still a possibility Davis lands back in a Bills' uniform at some point, particularly due to his locker room presence and ability to block, but it seems a lot less likely to happen in 2025 after learning of the 49ers' interest.
Retired offensive lineman Jonathan Feliciano, who played with Davis on the Bills before finishing his career with the 49ers, dropped an informed opinion on the matter last week when the Jaguars made the news official.
RELATED: Bills claim former Oregon starting DT off waivers from Giants
"Gabe Davis would be a perfect fit in SF," said Feliciano in an X post.
The rationale behind Davis potentially signing with the 49ers is that head coach Kyle Shanahan, viewed as an offensive mastermind, will put the player in good position to succeed.
Davis, who had at least six TD receptions in all four of his seasons with the Bills, really endeared himself to Bills Mafia by registering an all-time performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round. He made eight catches for 201 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 13 seconds remaining.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —