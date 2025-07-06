Bills Central

Film study: NFL Network analyst praises Bills' third-round edge rusher

Brian Baldinger is excited about Landon Jackson's dominant pass-rush moveset

Owen Klein

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Landon Jackson of Arkansas (40) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills made it a priority to build their defensive line as much as possible in the 2025 offseason so they can clear the high hurdles in the AFC and win their first Super Bowl, and one of their acquisitions looks to be ready for the jump to the NFL.

NFL Network analyst, and former NFL offensive lineman, Brian Baldinger posted a film review of Bills' third-round pick Landon Jackson on Instagram Sunday afternoon. If anything is evident from that study, it's the potential for him to dominate in the NFL.

Baldinger's highlights showcase Jackson's wide range of pass-rush moves, including his ability to bend the edge and use his arms to cross-chop and punish oversets by offensive linemen. Additionally, he demonstrates a high football IQ by not getting too far upfield.

"Guy's got a lot of skills," said Baldinger. "Got great length, was at the Sack Summit last week, I think there's a lot to work with there."

TRENDING: Key James Cook contract update as Bills' training camp approaches

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Jackson recorded 16 sacks and 25 tackles for loss while seeing significant playing time in only his last two seasons.

Jackson didn't do this against lower-level SEC blockers, either. In the clips, he took on Texas' Kelvin Banks, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Saints, and a potential future first-rounder in Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, among others. He picked up 3.5 sacks in Arkansas's game against Alabama in 2023.

RELATED: Bills' draft gem 'really wore out' Patriots' fourth overall pick Will Campbell

Jackson will join the returning Gregory Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Javon Solomon and free agent signing Joey Bosa right out of the gate, and Michael Hoecht, another free agent signing, will join a stacked edge rusher room later in the year.

Getting after the AFC's high-end quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will be critical if the Bills are to win their first Super Bowl, and Jackson's skill set provides a great building block for Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich to work with.

Landon Jackson
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills edge rusher Landon Jackson (94) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Owen Klein
OWEN KLEIN

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.

Home/News