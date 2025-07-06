Film study: NFL Network analyst praises Bills' third-round edge rusher
The Buffalo Bills made it a priority to build their defensive line as much as possible in the 2025 offseason so they can clear the high hurdles in the AFC and win their first Super Bowl, and one of their acquisitions looks to be ready for the jump to the NFL.
NFL Network analyst, and former NFL offensive lineman, Brian Baldinger posted a film review of Bills' third-round pick Landon Jackson on Instagram Sunday afternoon. If anything is evident from that study, it's the potential for him to dominate in the NFL.
Baldinger's highlights showcase Jackson's wide range of pass-rush moves, including his ability to bend the edge and use his arms to cross-chop and punish oversets by offensive linemen. Additionally, he demonstrates a high football IQ by not getting too far upfield.
"Guy's got a lot of skills," said Baldinger. "Got great length, was at the Sack Summit last week, I think there's a lot to work with there."
In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Jackson recorded 16 sacks and 25 tackles for loss while seeing significant playing time in only his last two seasons.
Jackson didn't do this against lower-level SEC blockers, either. In the clips, he took on Texas' Kelvin Banks, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Saints, and a potential future first-rounder in Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, among others. He picked up 3.5 sacks in Arkansas's game against Alabama in 2023.
Jackson will join the returning Gregory Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Javon Solomon and free agent signing Joey Bosa right out of the gate, and Michael Hoecht, another free agent signing, will join a stacked edge rusher room later in the year.
Getting after the AFC's high-end quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will be critical if the Bills are to win their first Super Bowl, and Jackson's skill set provides a great building block for Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich to work with.
