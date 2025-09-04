Bills offense, Josh Allen give Ravens tough Week 1 assignment
The Buffalo Bills are facing high expectations this season, starting with their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills beat the Ravens in last year's NFL Divisional Round, so Baltimore is hoping to settle a score and make a statement during the Sunday Night Football contest. Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike explained why the Bills are such a difficult opponent, specifically on the offensive end of things.
"They have some good backs. Their backs are really shifty, [so] making them one dimensional, making the QB very uncomfortable. When [Josh Allen] is very, very uncomfortable, he starts to do things that are unorthodox of him. So, we want to put him in spots that are very tight and that are very uncomfortable so we can capitalize on those opportunities," Madubuike said.
While Allen and running back James Cook are some of Buffalo's heavy hitters on the offense, credit has to also be given to the offensive line.
"They have a good O-line. I think they have all the guys that they had last year. It's going to be a good test for us. We are watching the film that we did last year and [learning] just things that worked, things that didn't work, ways that we can scheme them up, and that's what we're doing now in practice. We're all excited about it," Madubuike said.
"We're all fired up to get ready to go. It's like revving a car up. You're getting the engine going, but it is not take off time yet. So, you just have to be patient and just stay revving, stay practicing, stay sharp, and you're ready to play."
The Ravens believe they are capable of beating the Bills considering how close they came last year. This game will be a large litmus test for them, as it is for the Bills.
The winner of the game could determine a tiebreaker in the AFC standings for the playoffs, so it's a high-stakes contest to kick off the year. The Bills need to be ready and eager, otherwise the Ravens could come away with a stolen win on the road.
