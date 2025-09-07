Bills Central

SI's prediction panel split on Bills vs. Ravens season-opening AFC Playoffs rematch

The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens will take center stage on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, and seven SI experts projected the winner

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard grabs Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ fumble during second half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard grabs Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ fumble during second half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It projects to be a tight decision once again, and the Buffalo Bills will land on the short side this time around if the majority opinion holds true.

The Bills held on for a 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional round playoff game this past January at Highmark Stadium.

When the new season starts on September 7, the Ravens will return to the site of last year's elimination game, and the Sports Illustrated's NFL prediction panel suggests they'll leave with a better result.

As they continue an annual tradition, the seven-member SI panel will pick every NFL game straight up this season. For the Sunday Night Football opener between the Bills and Ravens, the experts went with the latter via split decision.

Four of the seven panelists chose the Ravens to post a Week 1 victory in Orchard Park. It's worth noting that, although the picks are made straight up, the Bills were actually the slight betting favorite at the time the selections were submitted.

Mark Andrews drop
Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) drops a pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After opening the week as a 1.5-point home favorite over Baltimore, Buffalo has flipped to a 1.5-point underdog at most U.S.-based sportsbooks. So, the panel's Ravens backers were initially siding with a slight underdog.

When it comes to regular season play, the Ravens have actually had their way with the Bills. They've won three of the last four meetings going against quarterback Josh Allen. Although Allen's Bills have two playoffs wins over Baltimore, the quarterback completes fewer than 50 percent of passes against the Ravens in regular season play.

“They're good, they're really good," said Allen this week. "They have a really good front, best run-stopping front in the league. On the back end, they've invested a lot of first-round picks on their DBs and safeties."

Josh Allen rush
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball bringing it closer to the end zone during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other side, the Ravens, of course, have two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leading their offense. Both Allen and Jackson were taken in Round 1 at the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Bills and Ravens will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday in Orchard Park for the latest edition of NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Josh Allen TD
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates his touchdown run during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MMQB Week 1 Game Picks (Ravens at Bills)

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Pick: Bills

Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Ravens

Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Ravens

Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Ravens

John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Ravens

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

