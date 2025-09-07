SI's prediction panel split on Bills vs. Ravens season-opening AFC Playoffs rematch
It projects to be a tight decision once again, and the Buffalo Bills will land on the short side this time around if the majority opinion holds true.
The Bills held on for a 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional round playoff game this past January at Highmark Stadium.
When the new season starts on September 7, the Ravens will return to the site of last year's elimination game, and the Sports Illustrated's NFL prediction panel suggests they'll leave with a better result.
As they continue an annual tradition, the seven-member SI panel will pick every NFL game straight up this season. For the Sunday Night Football opener between the Bills and Ravens, the experts went with the latter via split decision.
Four of the seven panelists chose the Ravens to post a Week 1 victory in Orchard Park. It's worth noting that, although the picks are made straight up, the Bills were actually the slight betting favorite at the time the selections were submitted.
After opening the week as a 1.5-point home favorite over Baltimore, Buffalo has flipped to a 1.5-point underdog at most U.S.-based sportsbooks. So, the panel's Ravens backers were initially siding with a slight underdog.
When it comes to regular season play, the Ravens have actually had their way with the Bills. They've won three of the last four meetings going against quarterback Josh Allen. Although Allen's Bills have two playoffs wins over Baltimore, the quarterback completes fewer than 50 percent of passes against the Ravens in regular season play.
“They're good, they're really good," said Allen this week. "They have a really good front, best run-stopping front in the league. On the back end, they've invested a lot of first-round picks on their DBs and safeties."
On the other side, the Ravens, of course, have two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leading their offense. Both Allen and Jackson were taken in Round 1 at the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Bills and Ravens will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday in Orchard Park for the latest edition of NBC's Sunday Night Football.
MMQB Week 1 Game Picks (Ravens at Bills)
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Pick: Bills
Claire Brennan, associate editor
Pick: Ravens
Conor Orr, senior writer
Pick: Bills
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Pick: Ravens
Matt Verderame, staff writer
Pick: Ravens
John Pluym, managing editor
Pick: Bills
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Pick: Ravens
