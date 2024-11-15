Chiefs will rely on undrafted rookie kicker in AFC showdown vs. Bills
An injury to Harrison Butker forced the Kansas City Chiefs to add a kicker three days prior to Sunday's highly-anticipated matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
With Butker limited by a left knee injury at Thursday's practice, the Chiefs swiped kicker Spencer Shrader off the New York Jets' Practice Squad. Shrader, an undrafted rookie, has been added to Kansas City's active roster and will presumably handle the kicking duties on November 17 in Orchard Park.
Shrader has appeared in two games this season, one for the Jets and one for the Indianapolis Colts.
Signed by the Colts following the 2024 NFL Draft, Shrader landed on the Practice Squad after cutdown day. He was elevated for the season opener, filling in for Matt Gay. Indianapolis released the strong-legged rookie on October 23 and the Jets added him on a P-Squad deal one week later.
The Jets made Shrader a gameday elevation in Week 10, and he was responsible for all of the team's scoring in a 31-6 loss to Arizona. He nailed field goals from 25 and 45 yards.
Over two games, Shrader has made all five of his kicks (2 FG, 3 PAT). He has kicked off eight times with all eight resulting in touchbacks.
Meanwhile, Butker has been nothing short of a lethal weapon for Kansas City. He has posted an 89.2 field goal success rate over his eight years with the Chiefs.
Against the Bills, Butker is 8-of-9 on field goal attempts during the regular season. Over three postseason meetings, he has posted a 6-of-7 clip including the game-tying 49-yarder as time expired in 2021 AFC Divisional Round.
The last four battles between the Bills and the Chiefs were all decided by six points or fewer.
