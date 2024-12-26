Josh Allen appears on Bills' first Week 17 injury report
The Buffalo Bills issued their first injury report of the week, and quarterback Josh Allen was on it after banging up his throwing arm in the win over the New England Patriots.
Allen began the practice week as a full participant. The Bills did not hold practice on Wednesday so the status is only an estimation, but it's a positive sign nonetheless.
“A little elbow. I don't know if it was the elbow or the helmet or the ground, but lost some feeling in my hand. Just hit the funny bone nerve and went to throw the ball and just had no feeling in the hand," said Allen after the 24-21 win.
Early in the fourth quarter, the dual threat QB1 scrambled for seven yards and dove to the ground at the end of the run. After standing up, Allen began flexing his right hand. Seemingly affected, his next pass attempt was severely off target and forced the Bills to punt.
Allen regained his grip in time for Buffalo's next possession, and he proceeded to complete his first two attempts on the drive.
“It was a weird feeling. I'm just glad it's gone now," said Allen.
It's the second week in a row the Bills dealt with an injury scare to their star quarterback. Allen made a brief trip to the X-ray room following the December 15 win over the Detroit Lions, but everything "checked out."
