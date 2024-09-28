AJ Epenesa simplifies matchup vs. Ravens as Bills aim to exploit weakness
The Buffalo Bills won big on the scoreboard the last two weeks while also winning big in the trenches.
When the Bills visit the Baltimore Ravens, and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on Sunday Night Football, the battles up front will ultimately determine which side secures a victory.
"This is definitely gonna be a battle in the trenches. They have a lot of big guys up front. We have a lot of big guys up front. It's gonna come down to who controls the line of scrimmage. We're gonna run the ball. They're gonna run the ball. You just gotta dominate the front and try to make some plays," said Bills' defensive end AJ Epenesa.
Buffalo seems to expect a heavy dose of bulldozing back Derrick Henry, who went for 174 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' Week 3 road win over the Dallas Cowboys.
"They're a team that definitely prides themselves on physicality. Downhill running is definitely what he specializes in," said Epenesa.
The good news for Epenesa and the Bills' defensive front is that Baltimore's offensive line has struggled thus far and ranks as a bottom-tier unit. Not only are they missing two starters from last year's starting five, as left guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses are both with the New York Jets, but their current line is banged up.
RELATED: Joe Brady identifies stellar offensive line's unsung hero
Three Ravens' hog mollies were on the injury report this week. Right tackle Patrick Mekari has been cleared for Sunday, but left guard Andrew Vorhees is doubtful after missing three straight practices. Center Tyler Linderbaum, the biggest name of the group, is questionable with a knee injury.