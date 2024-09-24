Future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller shares milestone night with Bills' rookie DE
Buffalo Bills' rookie Javon Solomon had to wait an extra two weeks to make his NFL debut, but veteran Von Miller knew what to expect when his young understudy took the field at Highmark Stadium for Monday Night Football.
After an oblique injury sidelined the fifth-round draft pick for the Bills' first two wins of the season, Solomon logged 14 defensive snaps and 14 special teams reps in a 47-10 primetime home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the process, he got to share the spotlight with a future Hall-of-Fame pass rusher.
On the same night that Miller tied the late Derrick Thomas for 17th place on the all-time sacks leaderboard, Solomon registered his first career sack.
"I wasn't surprised or satisfied because he's been doing that since he came here. He's been going since OTAs," said Miller, who has dropped the opposing passer 126.5 times over his illustrious career.
The highlight happened with the Jaguars facing a 2nd-and-9 from their own 45-yard line about midway through the fourth quarter. Solomon out-muscled left tackle Cam Robinson and made a bee line for the passer. Having subbed in for starter Trevor Lawrence, former first-round quarterback Mac Jones dropped back to pass and was stripped by the Bills' rookie defender eight yards behind the line of scrimmage.
"He's a sponge. All he wants to do is rush and be great. It shows. What he did today, he's been doing that at practice all the way since April," said Miller.
Solomon, the No. 168 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, may be a bit undersized at his position, but consistently showed tremendous ability at the collegiate level.
He led all Division I FBS players with 16.0 sacks in 2023. Setting Troy's all-time Division I career sacks record (33.0), Solomon passed Pro Football Hall of Fame member DeMarcus Ware along the way.
Solmon has seemingly taken full advantage of having a future Hall-of-Famer as his Bills' teammate. He voluntarily attended Miller's annual Pass Rush Summit this past summer.
"I have a really good bond with Javon," said Miller. "He came down to Dallas and we kicked it. He came to the Pass Rush Summit. I love the guy. My kids call him Uncle Von."
