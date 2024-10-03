Sean McDermott explains what's next for Bills' decimated defense
The season's only four weeks old, but the Buffalo Bills are already down five key pieces on defense, including four starters and a sure-fire future Hall-of-Famer.
Buffalo took another hit this week as the NFL unexpectedly suspended defensive end Von Miller adding him to the list of unavailable key pieces with linebacker Terrel Bernard, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Matt Milano all on the shelf as a result of injuries.
Milano won't be back until December and Rapp is in the NFL's concussion protocol, which means he'll likely miss the Week 5 road game against the Houston Texans.
In a positive development, neither Bernard nor Johnson has been placed on Injured Reserve and both participated in Wednesday's practice on a limited basis. Bernard was back in a regular jersey while Johnson wore a red non-contact jersey. Although they are both visibly improving, they seem questionable, at best, to play in Houston.
After plugging holes left by Milano, Bernard, Johnson and Rapp, Buffalo needs to identify a fill-in for Miller and his pass rush role.
"It's an opportunity for someone on our football team to step up," said head coach Sean McDermott. "The job is to move forward."
Fifth-round rookie Javon Solomon, who led the NCAA FBS with 16.0 sacks in 2023, is the likely suspect.
"I've really been proud of the way that guys have stepped up. They've had to deal with quite a few situations- injuries and now, in this case, the suspension with Von. I expect the same quite honestly. Somebody's gonna step up. That's what's in that locker room. Somebody needs to step up and they have to this point."
RELATED: Former Bills' center says what fans were thinking when hearing Von Miller news
Young linebackers Baylon Spector and Dorian Williams have been forced into starting duty. Safety Damar Hamlin has moved from reserve to starter and versatile backup defensive back Cam Lewis is filling in for Johnson at the nickel position.
At this point in the season, the front office can't replace five starters, so the next-man-up mentality will have to prevail in Buffalo. It's nothing new for McDermott and the Bills.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —