What draft experts are saying about new Buffalo Bills DE Landon Jackson
The Buffalo Bills moved up in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft to select South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. While they gave up their two second-round picks to make that move happen, they were able to secure pick No. 72 in Round 3.
That’s where they added Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson. The 6-foot-6, 264-pounder had been on their radar throughout the draft process and looks the part of a Buffalo defensive end.
Outside of his build, there’s plenty to like about this selection. To see what makes him an ideal fit with the Bills, let’s check out what the draft experts had to say about Jackson.
Bleacher Report
”Overall, the Arkansas product has the makings of being a solid every-down contributor as a traditional defensive end in even fronts or a 4i- to 5-technique in odd fronts. He may not be a perennial Pro Bowler/All-Pro who consistently gets double-digit sacks, but he can be a plus starter teams can win within the NFL.”
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
”Jackson’s length and reach showcase punch power for knockbacks and gravitational pull for the football when playing off blocks or contesting throwing windows. He’s somewhat tightly wound through the hips, so he needs to create space for himself to close to the target.”
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
”High-energy edge prospect with projectable traits but unorthodox movements and body control that might create a lack of conviction when it’s time to stamp a grade. Jackson added muscle mass to his leggy frame, but a lack of bend hinders his anchor and contact balance against force. He’s long and urgent in fighting his way past the man in front of him. He’ll never be a natural edge bender but he plays with connected hands and feet that should allow him to develop more impactful rush counters. It will look gawky at times, but Jackson seems to be growing into his frame and possesses the traits and motor to make it as a future starter on the edge.”
Pro Football Network
”Big, strong, chiseled and lengthy, Jackson looks the part of an early-round NFL Draft pick before you even turn on the tape. He has done a great job of adding healthy weight to his frame over the course of his collegiate career, and his long arms and big hands give him an advantage at the point of attack.”
It seems most experts agree that Jackson has the makings of an NFL starter. They might not see him as a perennial Pro Bowler, but a solid contributor who can win with power against the run and pass.