What draft experts are saying about new Buffalo Bills CB Maxwell Hairston
With the 30th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
By now, most Buffalo fans know that Hairston was the fastest player at the NFL Combine, turning in a 4.28-second 40-yard dash. They also know he was one of the more energetic players to appear on stage during the draft.
What they might not know is the exact type of player they're going to be seeing on Sundays. While the transition from the collegiate level to the NFL isn't always perfect, the bets way to answer that question is to see what the experts are saying.
That said, here's a collection of scouting reports on Hairston, which tell a similar story. The Bills landed a player who is lightning fast and opportunistic. Hairston does, however, have some limitations, mainly his frame.
Bleacher Report
"Hairston excels in press coverage, where his long arms allow him to get hands on receivers and disrupt routes early. He's adept at riding receivers downfield and staying in phase when given a cushion. His vision and awareness highlight his zone coverage abilities, as he does a great job of reading the quarterback's eyes while tracking threats. Hairston is opportunistic, often looking to capitalize on tipped or overthrown passes."
Pro Football Network
"Hairston’s testing athleticism reflects what you see from him on tape. He has the deep speed to defend vertical route concepts and can match some of the fastest receivers in the game stride for stride. His instincts in coverage have grown considerably since he began his collegiate career. The big concern with Hairston is his skinnier frame and lack of top-notch play strength."
Lance Zierlein - NFL.com
"Slender outside cornerback with long arms and impressive ball production. Hairston is capable of playing all forms of zone and man coverage. He anticipates well with his eyes forward and has the burst to take the ball away, posting six interceptions (three returned for TDs) over his last 20 games. He stays connected in man coverage with good agility and fluidity but needs to do a better job of locating the football downfield. He will struggle to contest big wideouts and his run support will turn off some teams. Hairston has the athleticism and on-ball talent to become a starter, but he needs to prove he can hold up to the rigors and physicality of the NFL game."
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
"Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston projects as a potential starting cornerback at the NFL level. Hairston boasts the vision, instincts, and ball skills of an impact player but will need to transcend some physical limitations that are in direct conflict with his style of play."