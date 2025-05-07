What draft experts are saying about new Buffalo Bills DT T.J. Sanders
When the 2025 NFL draft started, the Buffalo Bills had two picks in the second round. They decided they wanted to make a splash, however, and packaged those picks to move up in Round 2.
Buffalo sent picks No. 56 and 62 to the Chicago Bears in exchange for No. 41, No. 72, and No. 240. With the first of those selections, they brought in South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.
An explosive lineman, Sanders gave them someone who can pressure the quarterback while also holding his own against the run. That's at least what the experts say. Below is a round-up of scouting reports on Sanders, which praise his ability to impact the game with a mix of power and speed.
Bleacher Report
"T.J. Sanders is an impressive run defender with plenty of pop in his hands to win at the point of attack. That helps him gain control of blocks and occasionally stand-up interior offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage. He also appears to have long arms to help get extension and escape blocks."
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
"Sanders is a powerful road block with heavy hands and a strong core. He rarely touches the ground. Despite a lack of knee bend, he usually gives better than he gets and blockers have a hard time keeping him sealed. He punches and locks out quickly with a twitchy shed to tackle a gap over. His rush features average first-step quickness, but sudden hand swipes and play-through power in his lower half open pathways to the pocket. Sanders' blend of power and pressure should put him on the board for both odd- and even-front defenses as a potential three-down solution."
Kyle Crabbs — The 33rd Team
"As is, he’s an absolute savage rushing the passer who should bolster an NFL team’s sub-package rush group from the jump. Sanders has played more than 150 snaps apiece in the A-gap and head-up over tackles, showing the ability to win from all kinds of angles thanks to his first step, lateral quickness, active hands, and ability to turn tight corners."
Pro Football Network
"With solid overall quickness and an improving arsenal of moves to shed blocks, Sanders was a true impact player for South Carolina in 2024. He’s an effective run defender who brings enough pressure as a pass-rusher to entice NFL teams."