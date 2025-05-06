Bills rookie compares himself to $106 million defensive star
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to get some good value out of third-round rookie defensive lineman Landon Jackson.
Jackson, the No. 72 overall pick in the NFL Draft, recorded 6.5 sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Even though Jackson was a mid-round pick, he still has a chance to be one of the best players in the NFL, much like 2019 fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby has been for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jackson compared his game to Crosby's and thinks he can emerge as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
"One guy is Maxx Crosby," Jackson said via team reporter Maddy Glab. "He's a dog. He's a high motor player. He knows how to fly around in the pass game and get after the quarterback, and then in the run game he knows how to set an edge and be a dominant defensive end.
"That's the guy that I model my game after. I feel like we have a lot of similarities in body type and play style."
Crosby stands 6' 5" and weighs 255 pounds, which is actually slightly smaller than Jackson, a 6-foot-6, 264-pound specimen.
The speed is where Jackson will need to match Crosby in order for him to be taken seriously as a pass rusher in the NFL.
If Jackson can play with the same mindset that Crosby has, going all out on every play, he could become one of the best at his position in the league.
