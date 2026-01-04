Is Josh Allen playing vs Jets? Bills' star QB status set for regular season finale

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will meet in the late window on Sunday afternoon for a Week 18 matchup. It's a historic one since it's the final regular-season game at the current Highmark Stadium, which has been the Bills' home since 1973.

With the New England Patriots winning the AFC East, the Bills would need a lot to go right in the playoffs to return during the postseason. That means this could be the final game they ever play in their current home, as they break in the new Highmark Stadium in 2026.

The big question heading into this one for Buffalo has been whether Josh Allen will suit up. The 2024 NFL MVP has been dealing with an ankle injury and while he hasn't let that slow him down, he has been visibly hobbled.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins provides pass protection to give quarterback Josh Allen. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With nothing outside of seeding on the line, the Bills could decide to sit Allen. That won't be the case, though. Buffalo has said Allen, who has started 134 consecutive games, will be in action.

That said, it's fair to assume he won't play the entire game. Similar to 2024, Allen could go out there for the opening series and quickly turn things over to Mitchell Trubisky. Even if they hand the keys to the backup, Buffalo has to feel good about their chances of winning in the Highmark finale.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets TV & viewing info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Orchard Park, NY

Venue: Highmark Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Bills -7.5 | O/U: 37.5

