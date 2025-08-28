Bills' Pro Bowler named biggest snub from ESPN Top 100 rankings
ESPN released their list of the Top 100 NFL players, with Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook being named a one of the biggest snubs from the list.
Ten NFL analysts and insiders were asked to rank players based on expected performance for the 2025 season. While Dion Dawkins and Josh Allen represented the Bills, last season's rushing touchdown leader was missing.
Cook was No. 8 in ESPN's running back rankings, with the top seven all making the top 100, meaning Cook likely would've been the next RB to make the list.
In 2024, Cook ran for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 32 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game, earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod. GM Brandon Beane recently rewarded Cook with a four-year, $48 million extension, including $30 million guaranteed.
RELATED: Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: ESPN Top 100 sparks debate
According to Jeremy Fowler, an AFC personnel man explained, "He's perfect for that offense because of his versatility in the running and passing game. He's the focal point of that offense from a skill position standpoint."
Fowler listed other snubs, including Joe Alt, DeVonta Smith, Brian Burns, and Jalen Ramsey. When referencing Cook, he concluded, "He's a well-established back in his prime (25 years old) whose profile should only grow. Yes, he should be in the Top 100.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —