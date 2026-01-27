3 Free Agent WRs Bills Must Target to Help New Head Coach Joe Brady Succeed

After moving on from Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills decided to promote Joe Brady to head coach.

Buffalo held an extensive search, meeting with some of the brightest coaches during this cycle. In the end, however, they went with the coach they knew best.

Brady has been with the Bills since 2022, starting as the quarterbacks coach before moving into the offensive coordinator role. Brady has had success in his career, but if he’s going to get Buffalo to the next level, he needs more talent at wide receiver.

The Bills will look for help in the 2026 NFL draft, but to maximize their chances of competing for a Super Bowl, they should also consider signing one of these three pending free agents.

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson catches the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There will be calls for big-bodied receivers, but as we’ve seen with Keon Coleman, size doesn’t always equal success. That’s why Buffalo shouldn’t ignore Wan’Dale Robinson should the New York Giants allow him to hit free agency.

Robinson is just 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, but had a huge season in 2025. He stepped up with Malik Nabers injured and had 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills would still need more depth in the draft, but Robinson could thrive with Josh Allen.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

George Pickens had a career-year for the Dallas Cowboys, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. Dallas wants him to return, but if they don’t agree to a long-term extension, there’s a chance Pickens (and his agent David Mulugheta) force the Cowboys’ hand.

Even if the Cowboys use the franchise tag and ask for a first-round pick in exchange for Pickens, the Bills should be interested.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans reacts after catching a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The most proven option at wide receiver set for free agency this offseason is Mike Evans. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound veteran had 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. Injuries ended that run, but he still proved to have plenty in the tank when he returned late in the year.

Signing Evans wouldn’t be a long-term solution given his age, but he would be the perfect mentor for any rookie selected this offseason.

