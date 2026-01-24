Media favoritism of Josh Allen ripped by NFL commentators after Bills playoff failure

Since the Buffalo Bills drafted him, Josh Allen has been one of the most polarizing players in the NFL.

And the separation between his supporters and his detractors has only grown since Buffalo’s postseason defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

Following the playoff loss, it seemed like those commenting on the game were on one side or the other — you either felt Josh Allen’s team once again let him down, or the Bills’ quarterback was to blame for the defeat. Well, on a recent episode of The Right Time, host Bomani Jones and guest Nick Wright discussed the one of the viewpoints taken by many members of the media.

No cheering in the press box

During the podcast episode, Jones explained how he felt the media coverage surrounding the Bills’ loss had turned into many reporters and commentators alike “rooting for” Allen.

“‘It’s such a tragedy that he just can’t get this win,’” said Jones, mimicking other members of the media. “While the juxtaposition has to be (Patrick) Mahomes. That’s the only explanation for how this gets to be where it is, in that whenever Allen does something, we don’t go to, ‘Hey man, this is on him.’ It goes to, you have to build an infrastructure around him because you know he might burn down the house.”

Jones was likely referring to the four turnovers committed by Allen during the Bills’ loss to Denver and what many perceive to be his ongoing issues with giveaways.

Wright also gave his side, lumping Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson into things.

“It’s, to me, obvious that we have elevated players to a place they haven’t quite yet earned, in Lamar and in Josh,” said Wright. “And then when they are held to the standard of which they have been elevated, which is best player alive… and fall short, pointing that out is considered unfair or, why aren’t we considering the roster construction and those such things?”

Gotta win it

Whether Bills fans like it or not, the only way these types of conversations stop is if Allen and the Bills win a Super Bowl. Otherwise, his legacy and those who defend it will continue to be questioned until the end of time.

And with the Bills set to hire a new head coach, a process in which Allen is expected to have “significant say” per Dianna Russini, he is running out of excuses. It’s time for him to officially silence the doubters once and for all.

