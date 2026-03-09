Buffalo Bills Free Agency Will Be 'Defensive-Focused' Per NFL Insider
Fans are hoping the Buffalo Bills open Monday’s legal tampering period with a flurry, as teams prepare to open discussions with prospective free agents.
After the Bills finalized a trade for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore last week, the expectation is that the team will now move to the defensive side of the ball to address many needs that will support new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
“The Bills' moves over the past week set the stage for a defensive-focused approach in the next few days,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And that’ll be necessary because new DC Jim Leonhard’s scheme is markedly different from what Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich ran last year..."
He added,”… Some edge guys like Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa, for example, aren’t quite the fits for Buffalo that they were previously.”
That should lead to Buffalo adding some new faces to their pass rush in 2026.
Bills were in on Crosby
Breer continued to outline a potential option to bolster the team’s efforts off the edge after they apparently missed out on their pursuit of former Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby. Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday for two first-round picks, which was a price that was too rich for the Bills.
“The edge is the logical place to look first,” wrote Breer. “John Franklin-Myers would make some sense, too, as an inside/outside piece for Leonhard’s front, but the bidding there could wind up pricing the Bills out.
“What seems certain is that Buffalo still has some remodeling to do on defense, with Allen’s unit in good shape.”
Franklin-Myers, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos performing under Leonhard, who was previously the Broncos’ defensive pass game coordinator. The seven-year veteran recorded 14.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits during his time in Denver.
The Bills are in desperate need of a boost to their pass rush, as they totaled just 36 sacks in 2025, tied for 20th in the league.
Potential cost
Breer projected that Franklin-Myers will sign a deal worth $20 million per season. If that turns out to be the case, that would be pretty pricey for the Bills, who are in a challenging salary-cap situation to start the free agency frenzy.
The Bills have already gotten busy before things get even crazier on Monday afternoon, trading nickel cornerback Taron Johnson after they had reported his release earlier in the week. With his departure having to wait to be finalized until Wednesday at 4 p.m., the Bills were still able to swing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a late-round pick swap.
The move will clear just under $2 million in much-needed cap space for the Bills, who are about $13 million over the cap as of Monday morning.
