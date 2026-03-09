Buffalo Bills Free Agency Will Be 'Defensive-Focused' Per NFL Insider

Fans are hoping the Buffalo Bills open Monday’s legal tampering period with a flurry, as teams prepare to open discussions with prospective free agents.

After the Bills finalized a trade for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore last week, the expectation is that the team will now move to the defensive side of the ball to address many needs that will support new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

“The Bills' moves over the past week set the stage for a defensive-focused approach in the next few days,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And that’ll be necessary because new DC Jim Leonhard’s scheme is markedly different from what Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich ran last year..."

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) enters the field to warm up before a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

He added,”… Some edge guys like Joey Bosa and A.J. Epenesa, for example, aren’t quite the fits for Buffalo that they were previously.”

That should lead to Buffalo adding some new faces to their pass rush in 2026.

Bills were in on Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Breer continued to outline a potential option to bolster the team’s efforts off the edge after they apparently missed out on their pursuit of former Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby. Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday for two first-round picks, which was a price that was too rich for the Bills.

“The edge is the logical place to look first,” wrote Breer. “John Franklin-Myers would make some sense, too, as an inside/outside piece for Leonhard’s front, but the bidding there could wind up pricing the Bills out.

“What seems certain is that Buffalo still has some remodeling to do on defense, with Allen’s unit in good shape.”

John Franklin-Myers, DL



Technical Pass-Rush Specialist: A versatile IDL who uses a deadly speed-to-power rush thanks to POP in his hands, explosive swim moves, and technically sound hand fighting to collapse pockets, evidenced by 46 total pressures and 17 QB hits.



Situational… pic.twitter.com/gawpKgdpil — Erik Turner Cover 1 (@ErikJTurner) February 2, 2026

Franklin-Myers, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos performing under Leonhard, who was previously the Broncos’ defensive pass game coordinator. The seven-year veteran recorded 14.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits during his time in Denver.

The Bills are in desperate need of a boost to their pass rush, as they totaled just 36 sacks in 2025, tied for 20th in the league.

Potential cost

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Breer projected that Franklin-Myers will sign a deal worth $20 million per season. If that turns out to be the case, that would be pretty pricey for the Bills, who are in a challenging salary-cap situation to start the free agency frenzy.

The Bills have already gotten busy before things get even crazier on Monday afternoon, trading nickel cornerback Taron Johnson after they had reported his release earlier in the week. With his departure having to wait to be finalized until Wednesday at 4 p.m., the Bills were still able to swing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a late-round pick swap.

The move will clear just under $2 million in much-needed cap space for the Bills, who are about $13 million over the cap as of Monday morning.