3 Most Underappreciated Bills Additions This Offseason

Change has been the theme for the Buffalo Bills this offseason. After moving on from head coach Sean McDermott after nine years, they're looking for a spark under first-time head coach Joe Brady.

While Brady has been with the team, serving as the offensive coordinator since 2023, his coaching style is different from McDermott's. Also different is the style of new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who I recently wrote has players operating with more freedom according to Maxwell Hairston.

What will really help, however, is the additions made to their roster. Big names such as wide receiver D.J. Moore and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb have been widely discussed. The same is true of draft picks such as outside linebacker T.J. Parker, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, and wide receiver Skyler Bell. All of those players should have key roles this season, but the same could be true of these three underappreciated additions.

Michael Danna, EDGE

Kansas City Chiefs EDGE Michael Danna runs off the line during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Buffalo didn't re-sign A.J. Epenesa and there's no certainty that Michael Hoecht will be ready to go by Week 1, even though he believes he can return for training camp. Even if Hoecht is back, the Bills don't have much experience on the edge since they didn't re-sign A.J. Epenesa.

This should give Parker, as well as Javon Solomon and Landon Jackson, an opportunity to succeed. That said, Buffalo protected themselves with the signing of Michael Danna. Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Danna has 49 starts in 87 games and has recorded 194 tackles and 21.5 sacks. He gives them plenty of experience and is someone they can rely on if they suffer injuries at the position again this year.

Austin Corbett, Guard

Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

David Edwards played himself into a four-year, $61 million contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. It was understandable why the Bills didn't offer him such a deal, but it did leave them with a hole at left guard.

Alec Anderson will be given the chance to win the job, but he has to compete with an experienced veteran in Austin Corbett. Adding Corbett was named the most underappreciated move by Bills On SI writer Khari Demos, saying they landed a starting-caliber player at an optimal price.

Corbett does have injury concerns, but he also has a Super Bowl ring and valuable experience. Just as important, even if Anderson wins the job, Corbett is a great option as a reserve since he can play all three interior positions.

Geno Stone, Safety

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Buffalo signed two new safeties this offseason, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson standing out as the biggest name. Geno Stone, however, shouldn't be overlooked. Stone signed a one-year deal worth $1.26 million, which is a bargain for a player with his talent.

Stone has played 85 games with 53 starts in his career, with 34 starts coming over the past two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He lit up the stat sheet this past season with 104 tackles, two sacks, four pass defenses, and two interceptions.

His nose for the ball is what makes him stand out, with Stone recording 13 interceptions over the past three seasons, including seven in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens. He gives the Bills an upgrade at the position without making a dent on the salary cap.