3 reasons to worry after Buffalo Bills' two-game skid
It’s been difficult to keep track of the many reasons to worry about the Buffalo Bills’ performance through the first six weeks of the season.
The defense has been lacking, the offense has underperformed, and there have even been a few lackluster performances on special teams.
What are the most significant causes for concern amid the Bills’ recent two-game losing streak? Here are the top three.
Struggling LB corps
Plenty has been said about the significant step back taken by Terrel Bernard this season. But the most worrisome aspect of the Bills’ struggles at the linebacker position is the fact that the team’s top option is a member of the walking wounded.
Matt Milano has been unable to remain in the Bills’ starting lineup due to various injuries sustained over the past few seasons. But when available, he is still the most effective LB they have. Shaq Thompson has been solid in his absence. Still, it has been a challenge for Buffalo to replace Milano’s familiarity within the system, coupled with his ability to read and react with athleticism and force at the second level.
It’s tough to count on Milano at this stage of his career. But with the Bills’ linebacker corps underperforming the way it has to begin the season, they may have no choice but to anxiously await Milano’s return from his pectoral injury and then immediately plug him back into the lineup when he is healthy enough to return.
The question now is whether or not that would come at the expense of Terrel Bernard, who has been a liability for Buffalo this year.
Lack of WR talent
General Manager Brandon Beane made a big stink about Bills fans who may have been questioning the team’s reluctance to bolster the wide receiver position with a considerable addition this offseason.
Buffalo signed Joshua Palmer, who was expected to provide a boost for the team’s passing game, but the Bills still lacked a bona fide No. 1 target on the outside. They were hoping second-year WR Keon Coleman would take a significant leap, but that has not come to fruition through six games. And now, with Palmer potentially facing a multi-week injury, things look even more bleak.
Two weeks remain until the NFL trade deadline, and if Beane does not make a move to bolster the position, it may be a long second half of the season for Buffalo’s passing attack. The Bills enjoyed an easy early-season schedule, but things are set to become a bit more challenging for this team over the next several weeks.
Safety play
With all the position groups that have failed to live up to expectations this season, the Bills’ safety group has been just about what we expected: Abysmal.
Second-year pro Cole Bishop has shown a few flashes of progression through six weeks, but not consistently enough to write home about. At the same time, the true disappointment has been veteran Taylor Rapp, who has taken about eight steps back this season. Rapp looks old and slow and has been exposed both in pass coverage and run support on a weekly basis.
There has not been much for Defensive Coordinator Bobby Babich to work with on the back-end, particularly at safety, where Buffalo should be in the market for an addition before the deadline. There’s also a chance we see Jordan Poyer inserted into the starting lineup as soon as Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, which would be a referendum on the state the team is currently in.
