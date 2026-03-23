3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Buffalo Bills

This offseason has already seen the Buffalo Bills make some big changes.

Their biggest two holes were addressed, with general manager Brandon Beane trading for wide receiver DJ Moore and signing free agent pass rusher Bradley Chubb. While those additions will be impactful, their biggest move was firing Sean McDermott and turning to Joe Brady as the new head coach.

That move signified that Buffalo is all in on a Super Bowl run. McDermott led them to a lot of wins, but without a Super Bowl berth, he was let go.

Knowing they believe they’re in the midst of a championship window, the Bills need to continue to aggressively add talent. That being the case, here are three trades they should consider pursuing.

Day 3 Pick to Saints for LB Pete Werner

New Orleans Saints LB Pete Werner takes off his gloves as he walks off the field after their win against the New York Giants. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Buffalo hasn’t re-signed Shaq Thompson or Matt Milano. That could signal a desire to get younger at the position. While they could look to the NFL draft for help, it might make more sense to send a Day 3 pick to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Pete Werner.

Despite being a consistent starter and signing a new deal in 2024, Werner’s name has been in rumors since last year’s trade deadline. If the Saints are interested in moving him, Buffalo would be an ideal landing spot.

3rd Round pick to Giants for EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants added Abdul Carter in the 2025 NFL draft to pair with Brian Burns. That leaves former fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux as the odd man out.

Thibodeaux is coming off an injury-shortened campaign and hasn’t lived up to his draft status. He’s been the subject of trade rumored and while a fourth-round pick has been floated as a potential asking price, Buffalo might need to send a third since they’re expected to be drafting late.

That might seem like a high price, but Thibodeaux would give them plenty of depth on the edge and he would be highly motivated to earn a new contract.

1st Round pick to Cowboys for WR George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys had shown no interest in trading George Pickens, but that’s the same stance they initially had with Micah Parsons before sending him to Green Bay.

Pickens is coming off a breakout season and his price tag just increased following the new deal signed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the Seattle Seahawks. If things begin to deteriorate between Dallas and Pickens, Buffalo should be ready to make an offer.

Sending a first-round pick would be a tough pill to swallow, would paying Pickens’ new salary. But they were willing to target Maxx Crosby who would have cost more to acquire. It’s also accurate to say receiver is more of a need than EDGE, so Buffalo should be willing to make this offer.

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