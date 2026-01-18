Keon Coleman TD helps Bills claw back despite 4 turnovers vs. Broncos

It's getting delirious in Denver.

The Buffalo Bills were in deep trouble, down 20-10 and with the Broncos inside the Red Zone after a Josh Allen fumble to start the second half.

But then a big tackle on a third-down run by rookie defensive lineman Deone Walker forced Denver to settle for a field goal. Then the Bills produced a drive without a turnover, that resulted in a spectacular catch-run-and-dive touchdown by embattled receiver Keon Coleman. Then, to seemingly increase Buffalo's sudden momentum swing, an interception of Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix by Walker in Denver territory.

Whew!

But before the Bills could capitalize on the turnover and perhaps take the lead in their wacky Divisional Round playoff game at Mile High, another turnover. This one — on a deep pass by Allen intended for Coleman - was Buffalo's fourth of the day. Three have been by Allen, whose interception ended his franchise record-long streak of 204 passes without a pick.

Coleman's 10-yard touchdown trimmed Denver's lead to 23-17. The receiver has been in out of head coach Sean McDermott's dog house all season, and was a healthy scratch for several games. He's forced into action on Saturday after last week's ACL injuries to receivers Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis.

Keon Coleman | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

