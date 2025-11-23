Bills Central

'Sopranos' fans have two reasons to watch Bills' holiday movie on Hallmark Channel

In addition to seven current Buffalo Bills' players, two former 'Sopranos' stars have roles in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story'

Ralph Ventre

Steve Schirripa at Highmark Stadium
Steve Schirripa at Highmark Stadium / © Hallmark Channel
It actually won't be the first time that the Buffalo Bills and "Sopranos" actors appear on screen together.

During the final season of HBO's legendary mobster drama series, which ended in 2007, main character Tony Soprano makes a high-stakes wager against the Bills and quarterback JP Losman, and the bet loses in excruciating fashion.

In the episode entitled "Chasing It," the Bills score a touchdown as time expires to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 28-24 margin as Tony's gambling losses continue to mount.

Nearly two decades later, the Bills and "Sopranos" collide in a Hallmark Channel holiday special. Two actors who played captains in the fictional New Jersey-based organized crime family have supporting roles in "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."

Joe Pantoliano and Steve Schirripa have added the Bills-inspired holiday movie to their filmographies. Pantoliano is cast as Tommy while Schirripa plays Frank in the Countdown to Christmas original, which debuts on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET. It'll be available through the Hallmark+ streaming service beginning on November 23.

Seven current Bills' players and head coach Sean McDermott are also amongst the "Holiday Touchdown" cast. Running back Ray Davis and defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, both of whom join Pantoliano and Schirripa in the cast, weren't even born when "Sopranos" premiered in 1999.

In HBO's highly-acclaimed series, which is viewed as a golden standard in television, Pantoliano played Ralphie Cifaretto while Schirripa's character was affectionately known as Bobby Baccala.

Ray Davis
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.