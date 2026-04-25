4 Buffalo Bills Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After 2026 NFL Draft

Brandon Beane was making moves throughout the 2026 NFL draft, eventually making 10 selections for the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

After moving out of the first round, they wound up making T.J. Parker their first selection at No. 35 overall. Their final pick was No. 241 overall, which was used on Texas A&M guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams. Here's a quick recap of every player taken by the Bills.

Round 2, Pick 35: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 62: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 102: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Round 4, Pick 125: Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Round 4, Pick 126: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Round 5, Pick 167: Jalon Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina

Round 5, Pick 181: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

Round 7, Pick 220: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri

Round 7, Pick 239: Tommy Doman Jr., P, Florida

Round 7, Pick 241: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M

These rookies will now fight for their spot on the 53-man roster, which means these four veterans could find themselves out of a job this season.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With their second-to-last pick, the Bills added punter Tommy Doman Jr. out of Florida. Doman spent the first three seasons of his career at Michigan before transferring to Florida. He averaged 44 yards per punt for the Gators.

He will compete for a spot with Mitch Wishnowsky, who was solid for the Bills in 2025. The veteran averaged 45.3 yards per punt and landed 18 inside the 20. Buffalo might be willing to give the rookie a chance to prove he can be the long-term answer.

Javon Solomon, EDGE

Buffalo Bills DE Javon Solomon celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Adding T.J. Parker gave the Bills a rotational pass rusher to work behind Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb. He might not be ready for a full-time role, but he showed plenty of versatility during his time at Clemson and will have a role during his rookie season.

That doesn't bode well for Javon Solomon, who, general manager Brandon Beane said, could benefit from their shift in scheme under Jim Leonhard. Solomon will now have to prove himself on a roster that includes Rousseau, Chubb, Parker, Landon Jackson, and Michael Hoecht on the edge. That could make it difficult for him to make the 53-man roster.

Damar Hamlin, Safety

Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin smiles after almost intercepting a pass during the wild-card game against the Denver Broncos. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety was a weakness in 2025, due in large part to injuries. Buffalo turned to Jordan Poyer, who turned back the clock and played well. Going forward, they wanted to ensure this spot didn't hold them back in 2026, adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone in free agency.

The addition of those two had Damar Hamlin pushed down the depth chart, despite re-signing this offseason to a one-year deal. Following the draft, he might be too far back to make the 53-man roster.

During the fifth round, the Bills selected South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore, a player capable of playing in the box and in the slot. This position finally has a lot of depth, including Jordan Hancock, who showed flashes as a rookie. Throw in Cole Bishop, who has a starting spot locked down, and Hamlin could be in danger.

Keon Coleman, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For the second offseason in a row, the Bills have been trying to convince us all that Keon Coleman is ready to break out. While the hype felt real last year, this time it feels like lip service. Coleman has yet to win the coaching staff over and the addition of Skyler Bell could push him out the door.

Bell is similar to Khalil Shakir, making him an ideal fit for Joe Brady. The Bills also have DJ Moore and Joshua Palmer, who makes a lot more than Coleman does. Throw all that together and the third-year pro isn't guaranteed to make the team in 2026.

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