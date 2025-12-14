Josh Allen gutting it out after sideline incident caught on camera

Week 15 has lived up to the hype with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots in a street fight.

New England jumped out to an early 21-0 lead, but the Bills fought back. They were able to take the lead in the fourth quarter when Josh Allen threw his third touchdown of the night. It was the second time he found tight end Dawson Knox for a score, which gave Buffalo a 28-24 lead.

MORE: Josh Allen shockingly behind rival QB in ESPN analyst's MVP rankings

The Patriots answered quickly, however, when running back TreVeyon Henderson ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run. That was his second big run of the night as Henderson scored on a 52-yard run in the first half.

As the Bills were preparing to get back on the field following that touchdown, Allen was seen on the sideline and broadcaster Ian Eagle said he was "going through it." What he was referring to was Allen throwing up as the cameras panned to him.

Josh Allen is throwing up everything.



Cameras panned to him on the sidelines throwing it all up, yikes 😳 pic.twitter.com/QtsZpF4ONo — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 14, 2025

Josh Allen showed no ill effects after sideline sickness

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes the ball against the New England Patriots. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Allen looked fine once the Bills were back on the field, leading the Bills on a seven-play, 65-yard drive to take the lead back. Running back James Cook was the one to punch the ball into the end zone, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run.

MORE: Former championship coach offers Buffalo Bills-centric prediction for Patriots tilt

For Cook, it was his second rushing touchdown, and third overall as he caught one from Allen as well.

Allen completed two 12-yard passes on that drive, and had one go through the hands of Keon Coleman on third-and-four. That ended up being a first-down for Buffalo, despite the incompletion, with New England cornerback Carlton Davis III being flagged for pass interference.

Buffalo's defense responded as well, forcing a quick three-and-out. Linebacker Matt Milano had a key sack to set the Patriots up with a third-and long, which they were unable to convert. That gave the Bills another crack at the ball, with a 35-31 lead with just over five minutes to play.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —