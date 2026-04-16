Six Late-Round Sleepers Bills Can’t Afford to Miss in 2026 NFL Draft

We're one week away from the 2026 NFL draft and the Buffalo Bills are ready to add more talent for new head coach Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Buffalo made some big changes to the staff this offseason, but they're not banking on that alone as they chase a Super Bowl. The Bills also traded for wide receiver DJ Moore and signed Bradley Chubb in free agency.

Throw in their signings in the secondary, and Buffalo enters the draft confident enough in their roster to allow their draft board, rather than their needs, to dictate their picks. That said, they should still keep an eye on these six late-round sleeper prospects who could give them depth at a position of need.

Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Deven Eastern celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Buffalo was one of the worst defenses against the run and one of the worst at stopping opponents on third-and-short. That could lead to the selection of a defensive tackle early in the draft, but they could also consider someone such as Deven Eastern in the late rounds.

At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Eastern has size and power, which cannot be taught. He needs to learn how to use his pad level better, and if he can do this, he might have a role as a run-stuffing defensive tackle down the road.

Kobe Baynes, G, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Kobe Baynes against the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo made the right call allowing David Edwards to walk in free agency. As talented as he is, they have options to replace him in Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett. That doesn't mean the Bills shouldn't continue to look for depth.

Enter Kobe Baynes from Kansas. Labeled one of the more "physical and intense" offensive linemen in the draft by Justin Melo, Baynes proved to be a well-balanced player for the Jayhawks. He earned a pass protection grade of 76.0, according to PFF, and surrendered just one sack in 403 passing snaps.

As a run-blocker, Baynes earned a 74.3 from PFF, using his power to move defenders out of the way. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder didn't get much attention playing in Kansas, which could be a win for the Bills should they bring him in late in the draft.

Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll runs the ball as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock tackles. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Bills won’t have to look far to find this sleeper, with Red Murdock serving as a game-wrecker for the Buffalo Bulls. In four years, Murdock racked up 364 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and an unbelievable 17 forced fumbles.

Murdock needs to improve his coverage skills, but he has a nose for the football, making him an ideal special teams contributor with the ability to develop into a part of the defensive rotation.

Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Toledo’s Andre Fuller has the size and length to frustrate receivers as a press corner. Entering the NFL draft, there were concerns regarding his speed, but Fuller ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash which will help his stock.

Even with that, he’s likely going to be on the board until Round 6 or Round 7, making him a sleeper the Bills should consider.

Malik Benson, WR, Oregon

Oregon Ducks WR Malik Benson makes a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Buffalo already addressed the wide receiver position this offseason with DJ Moore, which means they won't feel pressure to take a wideout in Round 1. They can still do so, but if it's not the right fit, look for them to go in a different direction early and target a developmental player on Day 3.

One prospect to watch is the well-traveled Malik Benson. A former JUCO transfer, Benson spent time with Alabama and Florida State before breaking out with Oregon in 2025. Benson recorded 719 yards and six touchdowns, but stood out as a deep threat, with five touchdowns that covered at least 40-yards.

His sub 4.4 speed was also on display as a punt returner, with Benson recording 161 yards and a touchdown on nine returns. That type of big-play ability would be welcomed in Buffalo.

Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Buffalo is expected to add another pass rusher at some point in the draft, but their roster has enough talent that they don’t have to take someone early, if it’s not the right fit. If they end up going in a different selection with their first few picks, they could kick the tires on Ohio State’s Caden Curry.

At 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds, Curry has more than enough size to line up as a pass-rushing outside linebacker. He’s also coming off an 11-sack campaign for the Buckeyes. His lack of length will give some teams pause, but he’s still worth a late-round flier.

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