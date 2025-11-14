Analyst identifies Bills top trade chip for 2026 offseason
There’s still plenty of football left to be played this season, and the 6-3 Buffalo Bills are still in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
That said, Week 11 kicked off on Thursday night, which is a reminder of how fast the season moves along.
That means the offseason will be here quicker than we would like, and Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon is already looking ahead. In a recent piece, he identified the top trade chip for all 32 teams and singled out cornerback Taron Johnson for the Bills.
“Maybe we can talk about Greg Rousseau if they plan to draft an edge defender early and re-sign Joey Bosa and/or A.J. Epenesa, but those are some big if’s and Rousseau's contract would be tough to move,” Gagnon said.
“Johnson, 29, is an experienced slot corner, and Buffalo has a lot of talent—young and old—elsewhere in the secondary.”
Would the Bills move Taron Johnson?
Johnson remains one of the most reliable players in the Buffalo secondary, although the idea of getting younger isn’t bad. That said, Johnson seems to be the least of their concerns and it’s hard to see him bringing in anything more than a Day 3 pick.
This isn’t to say Gagnon is incorrect in selecting Johnson, but it wouldn’t be worth it for Buffalo to make a move unless they become desperate to free up cap space.
