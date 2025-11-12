Bills' first-round rookie earns Sean McDermott's praise for 'big-time moment'
It was, unsurprisingly, a mixed bag for Buffalo Bills' first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston during his first career start.
With CB1 Christian Benford unavailable due to a groin injury, the Bills inserted Hairston into the November 9 lineup against the Miami Dolphins.
The first-round pick, who began his rookie season on Injured Reserve with a knee issue, made his first two NFL appearances in a rotational role, contributing to wins over the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs.
In Game 3, Hairston faced the challenge of defending against dynamic wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Per NextGen Stats, Hairston was matched up against Waddle on 13 of his 18 routes, permitting the receiver to make three receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown in the 30-13 thumping.
"What I love about Max is, had a tough play in the first half, and, in the second half, he comes back and makes a big play, a big-time moment in the game," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
Hairston surrendered a 38-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the second quarter with Waddle securing the catch on 2nd-and-11 while fighting through defensive pass interference. Beating Hairston soundly out of his break, Waddle extended the Dolphins' lead to 13-0.
With Buffalo facing a 16-6 fourth-quarter deficit, Hairston picked off an errant pass intended for Waddle at the Bills' 23-yard line.
"That to me shows me something about the young man and his ability to reset and his mental toughness. This is Max's third game," said McDermott.
The 22-year-old Hairston has two interceptions over 110 defensive snaps. He also made a key fourth-quarter pick in the 28-21 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
"We talk about resiliency all the time. And Max is going to be a good player," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich.
