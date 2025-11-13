Bills Central

Bills' newest additions share common ability that has Sean McDermott 'excited'

The Buffalo BIlls are kicking the tires on WR Mecole Hardman and DL Morgan Fox

Ralph Ventre

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1)
Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills continue to use their practice squad to test out veteran players on the rebound.

With safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips having already made their return to the 53-man roster through the practice squad, the Bills added two more proven veterans who could potentially help on gamedays at some point down the stretch.

Buffalo signed former Kansas City Chiefs' second-round draft pick Mecole Hardman and former Los Angeles Chargers' starter Morgan Fox to practice squad contracts following the Week 10 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Somewhat surprisingly, Hardman and Fox had been on the free-agent market for multiple weeks with the latter being without a team since late August.

"As many guys as we can get that can help us. Iron sharpens iron," said head coach Sean McDermott when asked about the practice squad additions on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

McDermott also provided specifics as to what Hardman and Fox may be able to offer the Bills.

WR Mecole Hardman

After ending the 2024 campaign on Injured Reserve with the Chiefs, Hardman signed with the Green Bay Packers in March. He did not survive final roster cuts, but held a practice squad spot for the season's first three weeks.

"Excited about that [Hardman's addition]. You look at position flexibility. He brings some of that. The speed element is real, having gone against him," said McDermott. "He hasn't played in a little bit of time here. We gotta take it one day at a time albeit, but I'm really interested in seeing how he's gonna help us."

The head coach's comments suggest that Hardman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, may have the opportunity to suit up sooner rather than later. In addition to the speedy playmaker's ability to contribute on offense (2,302 career receiving yards), the 27-year-old may prove most valuable to the Bills as a return specialist (134 combined returns).

Mecole Hardman KOR
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns a kick against the Cincinnati Bengals / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

DL Morgan Fox

With the versatile Michael Hoecht landing on season-ending Injured Reserve, Fox, a former Los Angeles Rams' rotational player like Hoecht, may get the chance to serve in a similar role for the Bills, who have been depleted by injuries on the defensive line.

"Veteran player. Excited to watch him today," said McDermott. "It's been a little bit of time since he's played as well, so we got to take our time with that. Position flexibility. Plays hard."

The 31-year-old Fox, a defensive tackle who can line up inside or out, played in 100 consecutive games from 2019 through 2024. Appearing in all 17 games for the 2022 Chargers, he registered a career-high 6.5 sacks.

Morgan Fox (56)
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaps while passing as Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56) defends / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

