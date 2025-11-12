Analyst picks surprising Bills player to emerge at team’s weakest position
It was painfully apparent in Week 10 that the Buffalo Bills lack a playmaking wide receiver on the outside.
While Keon Coleman made a remarkable catch for a touchdown, the plays downfield were few and far between, with Josh Allen being forced to throw quick passes to Khalil Shakir for the majority of the game. As they make their push for postseason positioning, Buffalo has to find someone who can stretch the field and make defenses pay when they overcommit to stopping James Cook and the ground game.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes their best candidate to do this is Joshua Palmer, who Knox dubbed as the Bills’ breakout candidate in the second half of the season.
”Buffalo Bills wideout Joshua Palmer, who joined the team this offseason after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 6. However, he returned to practice on a limited basis last week,” Knox wrote.
“The 26-year-old has the potential to be the field-stretching receiver the Bills have missed for most of the season. He leads the team with a 16.7 yards-per-catch average and should become a focal point once healthy, as Joe Brady looks to diversify the passing attack.”
Joshua Palmer can do it all, according to Josh Allen
Palmer signed a three-year deal worth $29 million this offseason. He spent the previous four years with the Los Angeles Chargers and was expecting to have a larger role in Buffalo.
That hasn’t been the case, with Palmer recording just 14 receptions in six games.
While that might be discouraging, Palmer has a fan in Josh Allen. The reigning MVP raved about Palmer’s route running during training camp, calling him “one of the best I’ve ever been around.”
Palmer is expected to return to the field in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Bills could use the spark Knox expects Palmer to provide.
